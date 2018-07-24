The preseason All-ACC team is out and these three Miami Hurricanes made the list

A trio of Miami Hurricanes defenders in safety Jaquan Johnson, linebacker Shaq Quarterman and cornerback Michael Jackson have hauled in preseason accolades over the past week.

So it should come as no surprise that they are viewed among the top players in the Atlantic Coast Conference heading into the season.

On Tuesday, the same day that all three upperclassmen were named to the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, Johnson, Quarterman and Jackson were named to the preseason All-ACC team. The news comes a day after the media projected the Hurricanes to win the ACC Coastal division and face Clemson in an ACC Championship Game rematch.

Johnson, a senior who earned second-team All-America honors by Sports Illustrated in 2017, paced UM’s defense last season with 96 tackles while tacking on four interceptions, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Jackson, also a senior, started 10 games in a breakout season last year. He finished 2017 with 43 tackles and tied Johnson with a team-high four interceptions to go along with five pass breakups.

Quarterman, a junior, has been a rock in the middle of the defense. The linebacker has started all 26 games of his UM career, recording 167 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries. In 2017, Quarterman second on the team with 83 tackles in addition to seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and four quarterback hurries en route to second team all-conference honors.

The Hurricanes open fall camp in early August, with their marquee season opener against LSU taking place on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.