LSU ready to compete atop SEC West

The LSU Tigers are ready to build off their 9-4 record from last year, and Ed Orgeron is encouraged by his team's progress in the offseason.
By
USF football team will get to practice indoors

USF

USF football team will get to practice indoors

University of South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, unveiled plans for a USF Football Center to be located on campus. The $40 million project, will expand upon the Morsani Football Practice Complex and feature an 83,000-square foot indoor pract

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Football

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Former Florida, South Carolina, and Duke football coach Steve Spurrier talks with reporters during his visit to his old stompin' grounds in Durham, North Carolina.