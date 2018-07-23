Alabama football going ‘all-access’ on ESPN2. Here’s the full schedule.

Alabama football fans will get an all-access pass to the team’s summer practices through a four-part series to be aired by ESPN next month.
“Training Days: Rolling with the Tide” will air beginning Thursday, Aug. 9 on ESPN2 and continue the following Wednesdays, Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.
The series will have Coach Nick Saban and other personalities miked up and will take fans onto the practice field and into the meeting rooms as the Tide prepare to defend their national title.
“Alabama football is one of the premier programs in all of sports,” ESPN vice president of production Lee Fitting said in a press release. “The intrigue behind their championship-filled decade and the fans’ appetite for unique access continues to escalate. This series will provide a unique perspective of the Crimson Tide as they build upon a foundation for what they hope is another championship campaign. We appreciate Coach Nick Saban and the entire Alabama operation for allowing us inside their walls over the next month.”
The behind-the-scenes look will also show off Alabama’s “state-of-the-art facilities” and look at some of the lives of Alabama’s players beyond the lines.
Read the full release from ESPN.
TV schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Episode
|Thu, Aug. 9
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Training Days: Rolling with the Tide
Episode 1
|Wed, Aug. 15
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Training Days: Rolling with the Tide
Episode 2
|Wed, Aug. 22
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Training Days: Rolling with the Tide
Episode 3
|Wed, Aug. 29
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Training Days: Rolling with the Tide
Episode 4
