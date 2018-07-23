Bride sabotages Alabama Crimson groom’s cake with LSU filling

A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
College Sports

Watch an LSU bride get the last laugh at the reception with groom’s Alabama cake

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 23, 2018 09:01 AM

On Friday, New Orleans’ Johnathan Campbell married Bekka Lynn in Harahan, Louisiana. The wedding was not only a chance to celebrate the two coming together but to also have a little fun with their new house-divided status as college football fans.

At the reception, Campbell cut into his groom’s cake, which was decorated with the Alabama logo for the Crimson Tide fan Campbell. In a moment that’s now gone viral, LSU fans in the crowd playfully heckle Campbell as he cut into the cake.

Once Campbell lifted the first piece, Bekka Lynn’s big surprise was revealed: The filling of the cake was purple and yellow for her Tigers.

July 20 will always be a special day for the couple, and it’s a safe bet that Nov. 3 — when Alabama and LSU square off this year — will be as well.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

