Auburn Tigers coach Gus Malzahn gives an update on this injured wide receiver

Four months ago, the Auburn Tigers suffered a huge blow when wide receiver Will Hastings tore his ACL during spring practice. On Thursday, head coach Gus Malzahn updated Hastings’ recovery progress.
Malzahn was asked about the rising senior at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. According to Malzahn, the 5-10, 166-pound receiver is on the right track as he regroups from the injury.
“He is off to a very good start,” Malzahn said. “His rehab is going excellent. We’re hoping we get him back by the middle of the season. Last year, he had a great season. He’s one of our go-to guys and a big impact player.”
A former walk-on kicker, Hastings was Auburn’s third-best receiver statistically in 2017, making 26 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns. His most productive game came in the Peach Bowl loss to UCF, as Hastings had six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Hastings’ injury was one of two significant ones in the Tigers receiving corps during spring practice, as rising junior Eli Stove also tore his ACL.
“With those two tough blows, we need our other receivers to step up in their absence until we get them back,” Malzahn said.
Comments