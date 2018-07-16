LSU’s Ed Orgeron explains why Steve Ensminger got the call at offensive coordinator

LSU coach Ed Orgeron isn’t afraid to admit when he’s wrong.
In his second SEC Media Days appearance as Tigers head coach, Orgeron fielded questions about new offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Ensminger was named the Tigers’ interim offensive coordinator when Les Miles was fired after four games in 2016, but Orgeron opted to hire then-Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada before the 2017 season.
Judging by Orgeron’s tone on Monday, he likely regrets not sticking with Ensminger in the first place.
“He continued to do a great job [as interim offensive coordinator], and I said to myself, ‘Steve is worthy of the coordinator position at LSU,’” Orgeron said. “Circumstances were different when I got the job. I went out and tried to get the best coordinator in the league and the best possible for our football team. It didn’t work. All the while I was saying, ‘You know, Steve Ensminger is the guy that if I had the chance I would have hired.’
“It’s tough when you make a mistake, but it’s even tougher not to admit you made a mistake and it’s just not a good fit. And I had to do the best what I thought was for the LSU program.”
Orgeron’s relationship with Ensminger goes back to 1985, when Ensminger was the offensive coordinator at McNeese State and Orgeron was a graduate assistant just beginning his coaching career. The two became part of Miles’ staff in 2015, when Orgeron became the team’s defensive line coach.
Once Miles was fired after the loss to Auburn in the fourth game of the 2016 season, Ensminger replaced Cam Cameron as play-caller and led an immediate resurgence on offense. In LSU’s first game with Ensminger as offensive coordinator, the Tigers set a new school record for total yards in an SEC game by putting up 634 in a 42-7 victory over Missouri.
With Ensminger at the helm, the Tigers averaged 32 points per game. Despite the offensive numbers and the six victories in eight games to close 2016, Orgeron decided to go outside the staff and bring in Canada.
Once things started to sour in 2017, Orgeron realized he didn’t have to look too far for Canada’s replacement.
“It was just being with him on a daily basis and working within the office,” Orgeron said of Ensminger. “The players respect Steve. He runs more of the offense that I’m used to, an offense we’ve won championships with in the past. It was a combination of all those things. I felt comfortable with Steve. He’s able to adapt to the things we want to do as a staff. I think he’s an excellent gameday caller. He knows our players, and he’s a great recruiter.”
Ensminger is implementing a spread offense for the Tigers that Orgeron envisions will have a 50-50 split between run and pass, a much more balanced style than LSU football has implemented in years past. Orgeron told the crowd Tuesday that he expects a lot of three-receiver sets for whichever quarterback wins the starting job, which could give the Tigers passing game a national relevance it has lacked for several years now.
Orgeron may feel he made a mistake not giving Ensminger the nod last offseason. Now, Orgeron will find out if he is the answer the Tigers offense needs to keep pace in the SEC West.
“I’ve known his ability to lead an offense, his structure, his communication with the players and the respect that he has,” Orgeron said. “I have complete confidence in the direction that he’s going to lead this offense. He and I are on the same page.”
