CBS ranked schools with the best athletic programs in 2017-2018. Who came out on top?

CBS released its annual Best in College Sports ranking of FBS schools on Wednesday. The site ranks schools based on the performances of their football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams as well as two “wild card” programs depending on that school’s particular strengths. The wild card teams can come from baseball, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball or wrestling.
Ohio State finished first in the country with 510.50 points, marking the second time the Buckeyes have taken home CBS’ top spot in the last four years. The Buckeyes’ football team won 12 games, the men’s and women’s basketball teams reached the second round of their respective NCAA Tournaments, the wrestling team was a national runner-up and the men’s volleyball team reached the national semifinals.
As far as SEC schools, Alabama was second; Georgia 10th; Auburn 12th; Mississippi State 14th; Texas A&M 16th; Kentucky 19th; LSU 21st; South Carolina tied for 30th; Florida and Missouri tied for 33th; Tennessee 36th; Arkansas 53rd; Vanderbilt tied for 83rd and Ole Miss 91st.
To see CBS’ full list and an explanation for its formula, click here.
