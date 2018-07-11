The LSU Tigers’ loss of this commit could prove to be Mississippi State’s gain

Three-star linebacker Zach Edwards decommitted from LSU on Monday. The 6-2, 217-pound Edwards had originally committed to the Tigers on March 3.

Edwards is considered the 17th-best player in Mississippi and the 22nd inside linebacker in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

LSU’s loss could prove to be Mississippi State’s gain. Edwards, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, is projected to commit to the Bulldogs per 75 percent of 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions. It is worth noting none of those predictions has been made since February.

Edwards’ decommitment leaves LSU with 18 commits in the Class of 2019. The Tigers have three linebacker commits in four-star outside linebacker Marcel Brooks, four-star inside linebacker Donte Starks and three-star inside linebacker Kendall McCallum.