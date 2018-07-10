All of UK's games in the Bahamas will be televised. Here's where, when you can watch them.

The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday that all four of its men's basketball exhibition games in the Bahamas will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
ESPN's Tom Hart will call the play-by-play accompanied by analysts Seth Greenberg and Dan Dakich.
The first three games will tip at 7 p.m. with the final game starting at 4 p.m. All will also be broadcast by the UK Sports Network on its radio affiliates.
The games are part of a "foreign tour" allowed by the NCAA every four years and will take place over five days at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island. Kentucky last went to the Bahamas ahead of the 2014-15 season that culminated with a 38-1 record and Final Four appearance.
UK's Bahamas schedule
Date
Time
Opponent
TV
Radio
Aug. 8
7 p.m.
Bahamas National Team
SEC Network
UK Sports Network
Aug. 9
7 p.m.
San Lorenzo de Almagro
SEC Network
UK Sports Network
Aug. 11
7 p.m.
Mega Bemax
SEC Network
UK Sports Network
Aug. 12
4 p.m.
Team Toronto
SEC Network
UK Sports Network
