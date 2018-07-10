Kentucky basketball players, from left, Jemarl Baker, Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley arrived with the rest of the team during a train stop as part of the Big Blue Caravan in Midway last month. The team's next big trip will be to the Bahamas for four exhibition games in August to be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
All of UK's games in the Bahamas will be televised. Here's where, when you can watch them.

July 10, 2018 12:45 PM

The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday that all four of its men's basketball exhibition games in the Bahamas will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.

ESPN's Tom Hart will call the play-by-play accompanied by analysts Seth Greenberg and Dan Dakich.

The first three games will tip at 7 p.m. with the final game starting at 4 p.m. All will also be broadcast by the UK Sports Network on its radio affiliates.

The games are part of a "foreign tour" allowed by the NCAA every four years and will take place over five days at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island. Kentucky last went to the Bahamas ahead of the 2014-15 season that culminated with a 38-1 record and Final Four appearance.

UK's Bahamas schedule

Date

Time

Opponent

TV

Radio

Aug. 8

7 p.m.

Bahamas National Team

SEC Network

UK Sports Network

Aug. 9

7 p.m.

San Lorenzo de Almagro

SEC Network

UK Sports Network

Aug. 11

7 p.m.

Mega Bemax

SEC Network

UK Sports Network

Aug. 12

4 p.m.

Team Toronto

SEC Network

UK Sports Network

Kentucky center Nick Richards said he needs to improve in one area after a frustrating freshman season. He believes he already sees improvement.

