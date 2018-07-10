One of the Auburn Tigers’ signees in the Class of 2018 is no longer enrolling

After signing with Auburn as part of its Class of 2018, three-star defensive lineman Kayode Oladele has had a change of plans.
Oladele told Benjamin Wolk and 247Sports’ Keith Niebuhr that he no longer plans to enroll at Auburn. Per Niebuhr, Oladele had been waiting for an answer from the NCAA Clearinghouse regarding his academic eligibility after passing the one class he needed to take this summer. Oladele’s decision not to enroll was ultimately the Tigers’ decision.
The Nigerian native Oladele did not complete his senior season at Champagnat Catholic-Hialeah in Miami due to problems with his visa.
"[He’s] a guy that really stood out to us," Malzahn said about Oladele in February, per Opelika-Auburn News’ Josh Vitale. "He came to our camp and ran a 4.7. Plays a lot of different positions for his high school. Really feel like he’s going to give us a lot of flexibility to move him around. He’s a very good athlete for his high school. He also played some wide receiver and tight end and made some great catches. We’re very excited about him."
Oladele was one of four defensive line signees for the Tigers in the past class, joined by four-star recruits Daquan Newkirk, Coynis Miller and Richard Jibunor as well as three-star Caleb Johnson.
Per Wolk, Oladele is mulling his options and will make a decision “in the next few weeks.”
Comments