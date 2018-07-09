Auburn picks up its third commitment in the Class of 2020 in this four-star recruit

Even though he has two more years of high school football ahead of him, four-star linebacker Quandarrius Robinson (Birmingham, Alabama) has made up his mind about his future.
Robinson, a linebacker in the Class of 2020, committed to Auburn on Monday. The 6-4, 210-pound Robinson also had offers from 10 other schools, including Alabama, LSU and Oregon.
“I know it’s kind of early, but I feel like I’m making the right decision,” Robinson told 247Sports’ Keith Niebuhr. “I know where my heart is. I’m committing to Auburn University. War Eagle.”
Robinson is the 11th-best player in Alabama and the 20th outside linebacker in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Robinson is one of three Auburn commits in the Class of 2020 and is joined by four-star wide receiver Kobe Hudson and four-star defensive end Andy Boykin, both from LaGrange, Georgia.
Comments