Alabama lands pair of 2019 wide receivers. See how they rate.

Alabama picked up its 19th and 20th football commitments from the class of 2019 on Friday, landing four-star wide receiver John Metchie and four-star tight end Jahleel Billingsley an hour apart.
Metchie, a 6-foot, 195-pound wide-out from Sharpsburg, Md.'s St. James High School, announced his commitment in a video post on Twitter at 6:01 p.m.
An hour later, Billingsley, a 6-4, 216-pound tight end out of Chicago's Phillips Academy, announced his commitment in a similar fashion, a minute-and-a-half video on Twitter that culminated in an Alabama apparel reveal.
Billingsley is the No. 11-ranked tight end in the class and the No. 294 player overall, according the 247Sports.com Composite Index. He had 24 offers, including Auburn, Penn State and Florida.
Metchie is the No. 42 receiver in the class and No. 276 player overall, according to the 247Sports.com Composite.
Metchie, whose family lives in Toronto, told 247Sports.com's Steve Wiltfong that he convinced his mother to let him pursue football in the United States after he and his brothers fell in love with the game.
Metchie had offers from 22 schools, including Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
