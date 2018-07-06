A warrant is out for this ex-UF star for reportedly vandalizing former teammate's car

It looks like there's some bad blood in the air between two former Florida Gators football teammates.
WJXT in Jacksonville reported Thursday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Jabar Gaffney — a one-time Miami Dolphin — stemming from a vandalism incident in June that involved former teammate Lito Sheppard's car.
According to WJXT, the tires of Sheppard's BMW were slashed and a "contaminant" was poured into the car's gas tank in Jacksonville Beach on June 17. The news outlet reported the damaged totaled $14,000.
Four days later, Sheppard filed for a temporary restraining order against Gaffney, according to Duval County court records. Shappard on Tuesday filed for an extension of the restraining order, which now remains in effect until July 24, according to court documents.
Seth Schwartz, Gaffney's attorney, told WJXT that Gaffney was not involved in the vandalism act, adding that Gaffney had not been in contact with Sheppard in three years.
"The whole thing is ridiculous," the attorney said. "We will take a look at the injunction and defend it."
Sheppard and Gaffney were teammates at UF from 1999-2001 under coach Steve Spurrier. Both were named first-team All-SEC in 2000 and 2001 before making the jump to the NFL.
Sheppard, the 26th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, played in the league for 10 seasons, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gaffney, a second-round selection in the 2002 draft, played in the league for 11 seasons, mostly with the Houston Texans (2002-2005) and New England Patriots (2006-2008). He played in three games for the Miami Dolphins in 2012.
