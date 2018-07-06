‘I’m staying home’: This LSU Tigers target at linebacker announces his commitment

Four-star linebacker Donte Starks was down to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and LSU on Thursday. Ultimately, Louisiana’s top linebacker decided his best bet was to stay home.
Starks announced Thursday in a video on Twitter he was committing to LSU. The Marrero, Louisiana, native gives the Tigers their 19th commit in the Class of 2019.
Starks is ranked as the sixth-best player in Louisiana, the sixth inside linebacker and the 123rd overall prospect in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“In the end, I plan on bringing one thing home — a national championship,” Starks said in the commitment video. “We are the new kings of the jungle. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. I’m staying home. Tiger Nation, let’s go to work.”
Starks is one of four linebacker commits for the Tigers, joining four-star outside linebacker Marcel Brooks, three-star inside linebacker Zach Edwards and three-star inside linebacker Kendall McCallum. Per 247Sports’ composite, the top four recruits in Louisiana who have committed have all chosen LSU.
Comments