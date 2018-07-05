Former LSU running backs Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice help an LSU student in need

While playing at LSU, running backs Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice were known for coming through in the clutch. This week, the duo did that again, although it had nothing to do with football this time.
Fournette and Guice stepped up to help Jhane Lowsoo, a fifth-year student at LSU. Lowsoo, who has worked as a student trainer with the Tigers football team, created a GoFundMe page this week to raise half of the $10,000 she needs to pay for her last year of school.
As Lowsoo explained on the GoFundMe page, she is no longer eligible to receive financial aid through Louisiana’s TOPS financial aid program due to TOPS only being for a student’s first four years of college. She also explained she has applied for several financial loans but was denied for each one.
Due to her situation, Lowsoo wrote that she is working two jobs and hopes to raise $5,000 through work to go with any donations she receives.
Guice, a rookie with the Washington Redskins, was the first to donate to Lowsoo’s fundraising effort, giving her $1,000, per Lowsoo. Fournette, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, then stepped in by tweeting the following:
Fournette’s message understandably left Lowsoo emotional.
As of Thursday morning, Lowsoo’s GoFundMe has raised $3,450 with donations from 55 people over three days.
