Ole Miss Rebels player receives honor from Athlon Sports in latest position rankings

Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown turned a lot of heads in his sophomore season with the Rebels. As the team prepares to compete in 2018, it’s evident Brown is being eyed as his team’s top playmaker.
Athlon Sports showed its confidence in Brown, naming him the nation’s top receiver in its list of the 50 best entering the 2018 season. Brown takes home the honor after making 75 receptions for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017.
Brown was one of two Ole Miss receivers listed in the Top 50, with D.K. Metcalf ranked at No. 33. Metcalf had 39 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in his freshman season. DaMarkus Lodge, who had 41 receptions for 698 yards and seven touchdowns last year, was included in Athlon’s next tier of receivers.
Brown and Metcalf were two of 12 receivers from SEC schools included on the Top 50 list. To see Athlon Sports’ full list, click here.
