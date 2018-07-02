The top football recruit in Alabama committed to Georgia in a video. Then he didn’t.

Four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones is the top player in Alabama’s Class of 2019 and someone highly coveted by many top-tier programs. Jones announced his commitment Monday in a manner Alabama and Georgia fans won’t soon forget.
Jones announced his decision via a video that had quite the twist in the end. The video began with Jones discussing how Alabama is his home but also how he needed to make his own path. After that, the video cut to Jones putting on a Georgia hat in front of Calera High School and saying, “Go Dawgs,” while his high school teammates barked around him.
The would-be win for Georgia, however, was short-lived.
The video cut to a man saying, “Hold up, hold up. Y’all didn’t think he was going to leave the state, did you?” At that point, the man donned a houndstooth hat made famous by former Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
The video transitioned to the same scene of Jones in front of Calera but this time putting on an Alabama hat and saying, “Roll Tide” while his teammates cheered him on.
Watch the video from AL.com below:
Jones is considered the third-best defensive tackle and the 55th overall prospect in the Class of 2020, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Jones told Chris Kirschner that Alabama got the upper hand over Georgia because of the work the Crimson Tide requires of their players.
“Alabama is just a team where no spot is just given to you,” Jones told Kirschner. “They give you a chance to start your freshman year, but you have to work hard for it, and I love that.”
Comments