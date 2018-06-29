Incoming Kentucky senior forward Reid Travis, right, and other members of the team signed basketballs and other items for fans during a train stop as part of the Big Blue Caravan Sunday in Midway. The team has been able to practice this week.
Incoming Kentucky senior forward Reid Travis, right, and other members of the team signed basketballs and other items for fans during a train stop as part of the Big Blue Caravan Sunday in Midway. The team has been able to practice this week. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Incoming Kentucky senior forward Reid Travis, right, and other members of the team signed basketballs and other items for fans during a train stop as part of the Big Blue Caravan Sunday in Midway. The team has been able to practice this week. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

College Sports

All 40? Kentucky not shying from undefeated goal in practice hype video

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

June 29, 2018 10:10 PM

With preseason prognosticators dubbing Kentucky No. 1 months before the real action even starts, UK threw a little more wood on the fire Friday with a Twitter video hyping the completion of the team's first week of practice.

Hashtag: "All40."

The 40-0 mantra was last used to promote the 2015 edition of the Cats led by Aaron and Andew Harrison, Karl-Anthony Towns and a raft of other first-round NBA draft picks. The Cats fell short that year in the Final Four, finishing 38-1.

But Coach John Calipari doesn't appear to be shying from the lofty expectations, especially considering the tweet Friday by the official UK basketball Twitter account.

"Definitely got that #FridayFeeling after our first week of practice. These dudes are hungry. #DreamBig #All40," the tweet reads. It's accompanied by a highlight reel of this week's drills to a sample of Kendrick Lamar's "It's Go Time."

The Cats get some limited practice this summer before taking the court in an exhibition series in the Bahamas beginning Aug. 8.

UK players and coaches met with fans during stops in a train ride that took them from Frankfort, through Midway and on to Lexington.

By

  Comments  