Ole Miss picks up another commitment in Class of 2019 with this three-star recruit

Three-star offensive tackle Jeremy James (Cumming, Georgia) announced Friday he has committed to Ole Miss. The 6-5, 305-pound James chose the Rebels over offers from schools such as Memphis, N.C. State and Nebraska.
“Since the first time I was at Ole Miss, I have had a good feeling about them,” James told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons. “I loved it there. I also loved the coaches and I just feel good about being there.”
James is the 71st-best player in Georgia and the 62th offensive tackle in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
James broke the news to the Ole Miss coaches Thursday night with a call neither side will likely soon forget.
“I called [head coach Matt Luke] last night, and I think I caught him off guard,” James said. “He was excited when I gave him the news.”
James becomes the 21st commit for Ole Miss’ Class of 2019 and the second announced Friday, the first being fellow three-star offensive tackle Caleb Etienne. James and Etienne give the Rebels seven offensive line commits for next year’s class, joined by three-star offensive tackles Reece McIntyre, Nick Broeker, Carter Colquitt and Caleb Warren and three-star offensive guard Bryce Ramsey.
Ole Miss’ emphasis on adding offensive line talent is no mystery. Per the Clarion Ledger’s Hugh Kellenberger, “Sean Rawlings, Jordan Patterson and Jordan Sims are all senior multi-year starters that have formed the interior of that line, and left tackle Greg Little is widely considered a top NFL draft pick if he leaves after his upcoming junior season.”
As Luke and his assistants add to their impressive class, James made it clear he’s set on being a Rebel.
“My commitment is strong,” James told Simmons. “Ole Miss is where I want to be.”
