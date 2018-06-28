A four-star offensive guard named his top three schools. All three are in the SEC.

Four-star offensive guard Keiondre Jones named his top three schools at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on Wednesday. Jones, 6-4, 341 pounds has Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State as his top options as he hopes to reach a decision soon.
“It kind of came down to who was communicating with me the most and who I felt most comfortable with,” Jones told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I felt it, and I knew these were the three I would probably end up going to. Stuff could change, but as of right now those are the three I’m focused mainly on.”
Jones is considered the 14th-best player in Georgia and the seventh-best offensive guard in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Jones talked to Simmons about the appeal of Auburn. The Callaway High School (Hogansville, Georgia) star would only have to go about 50 miles to play for the Tigers, and his recent conversations with the Tigers coaching staff have been positive.
“Auburn came on a little bit — not late — but they made a strong push here lately,” Jones said. “I like it down there. It’s a family. It’s right down the road, so if anything was to happen I could get down there or my mom could get down there fast. I’ve got a good relationship with [offensive line coach J.B. Grimes] and [head coach Gus Malzahn.] I just really like it down there a lot.”
While Auburn feels like family to Jones, the offensive lineman actually has family at Florida.
Jones’ cousin is Emory Jones, the four-star dual-threat quarterback who signed with the Gators in the Class of 2018. Jones said the Gators coaches have been harping on the fact the two could play together, and it’s something the cousins have discussed as the younger Jones goes through the recruiting process.
“It would be a great, great great thing to play with him again,” Jones said of Emory. “We haven’t played together since we were like 11 or 12. It would be a good thing for our moms to ride down there together. We’ve talked about it a lot, and we’d love that.”
Mississippi State, meanwhile, has Jones’ attention thanks to offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who Jones knew when Johnson was in the same role at Duke, and head coach Joe Moorhead.
“I went down there — last Thursday I think it was — with a couple of my teammates,” Jones said. “We really enjoyed ourselves.”
Jones said the biggest factor is how comfortable he feels at the school even if football was no longer an option. He told Simmons he hopes to commit before his senior season at Callaway but that he’s not setting a timetable on a decision.
“My mom and I are going to talk about it, and when we feel like it’s right, it’s right and I’ll pull the trigger. I hope it’s by my senior year, but of course if it’s not I’m not going to rush to a decision,” Jones said. “I hope it’s by (the start of my) senior year, but if I don’t feel it though, I’m just going to wait it out a little bit.”
