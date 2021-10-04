WHL Roundup: Kamloops Blazers blow early lead, still beat Prince George Cougars 5-4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Connor Levis got the final word in a back-and-forth game that saw the visiting Kamloops Blazers edge the Prince George Cougars 5-4 in the Western Hockey League on Saturday.

Levis scored the winner for the Blazers (1-0-0-0) on the power play with 4:51 remaining in the third period to break a 4-4 tie.

The game was 3-3 going into the third when Tye Spencer scored at 9:46 for Kamloops. Jonny Hooker replied for the Cougars (0-1-0-0) three minutes later.

Nine different players found the back of the net in the game.

Reese Belton, Marko Stacha and Josh Pillar put the Blazers up 3-0.

Hudson Thornton, Kyren Gronick and Riley Heidt answered for Prince George with second-period goals to tie the game.

Blazers goalie Dylan Garand kicked aside 25-of-29 pucks while Tyler Brennan made 26 saves in defeat.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 0

VICTORIA, B.C. – Five different goal scorers found the back of the net for Vancouver (1-0-0-0). Adam Hall, Justin Sourdif and Connor Horning had a goal and an assist. Goalie Jesper Vikman stopped all 16 shots by Victoria (0-1-0-0).

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

---

REBELS 4 OIL KINGS 1

RED DEER, Alta. – Ben King broke a 1-1 tie in the second period and Red Deer (1-1-0-0) added two empty-net insurance goals late in the third. Jakub Demek scored the lone goal for Edmonton (1-1-0-0).

---

PATS 5 RAIDERS 2

REGINA – Sloan Stanick scored twice and added a helper to lead Regina (2-0-0-0) over Prince Albert (0-2-0-0) to remain undefeated after two games. Matthew Kieper turned away 19-of-21 pucks while Carter Serhyenko gave up five goals on 34 shots.

---

BLADES 4 WARRIORS 2

SASKATOON – A short-handed goal by Tristen Robins in the third period led Saskatoon (1-1-0-0) over Moose Jaw (1-1-0-0). Nolan Maier made 32 saves for the win.

---

ICE 7 WHEAT KINGS 1

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Ice (2-0-0-0) scored early and often against Brandon (0-2-0-0) in the clash between two Manitoba teams. Connor McClennon scored twice, and Carson Lambos had a goal and two assists. Nolan Ritchie scored Brandon's only goal.

---

BRONCOS 3 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Three first-period goals was the only offence needed for Swift Current (2-0-0-0). Lukas Svejkovsky replied with two goals in the third for Medicine Hat (0-2-0-0) but the comeback fell short.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 WINTERHAWKS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two second-period goals by Matthew Rempe and another by Reid Schaefer gave Seattle (1-0-0-0) a win in its season opener. Cross Hanas netted a power-play goal in the first for Portland (0-1-0-1).

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tri-City (2-0-0-0) came alive in the third period, scoring three goals and winning despite being outshot 45-21 by Spokane (0-1-0-0). Americans goalie Tomas Suchanek made 42 saves.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.