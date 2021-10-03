Nash throws for 3 TDs, SJSU beats New Mexico St. 37-31

Nick Nash threw three touchdown passes, Tyler Nevers had 22 carries for 115 yards and a score and San Jose State beat New Mexico State 37-31 on Saturday night.

Nash was 14-of-17 passing for 195 yards with no interceptions. Derrick Deese Jr. had seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown for San Jose State (3-2).

Matt Mercurio kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Spartans the lead for good at 17-14 with 1:09 left in the second quarter. On the next play from scrimmage Nehemiah Shelton intercepted a pass and, one play later, Nash hit Deese for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 at halftime.

Jonah Johnson completed 30 of 44 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns for New Mexico State (1-5). Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda had six receptions for 90 yards and two TDs.