Sports

Brian White has hat trick, Vancouver beats San Jose 3-0

The Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, center, is upended by San Jose Earthquakes' Nathan Brazil, left, as Jackson Yueill watches during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, center, is upended by San Jose Earthquakes' Nathan Brazil, left, as Jackson Yueill watches during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) DARRYL DYCK AP
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Brian White scored goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday night to improve their playoff hopes.

The American striker scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes for his first career MLS hat trick. Maxime Crepeau made five saves for his third straight shutout.

Vancouver improved to 9-8-10 with seven games left.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three of six on-target shots for the Earthquakes (8-11-9).

