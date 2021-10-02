Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Newton 27, Parkview 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Newton 27, Parkview 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-4.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments