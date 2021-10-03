Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Christ Preparatory Academy 31, Hogan Prep, Mo. 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tobias Little ran for three touchdowns, Jason Shelley threw for 319 yards and two scores and Missouri State beat Illinois State 41-20.
