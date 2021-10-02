Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza advance to Chicago final

Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final Saturday when their semifinal opponents were unable to play.

Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness. Jabeur, ranked 16th in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set.

From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season.

The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness.