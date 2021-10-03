Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Backup quarterback AJ Mayer threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally Miami (OH) to a 28-17 victory over Central Michigan in a Mid-American Conference opener.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments