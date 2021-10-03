Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Hairston TD off interception helps E. Kentucky top Tarleton

October 03, 2021 3:44 AM

Sports

QB Daniels not starting for No. 2 Georgia against No. 8 Hogs

October 03, 2021 3:44 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 03, 2021 3:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service