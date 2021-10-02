Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Avant Garde 48, Immokalee 0
Westminster Christian 49, Marathon 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Yegor Sharangovich scored 3:36 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday in exhibition play.
Mark Jankowski tied it for New Jersey with 4:15 left in the third period. Kieffer Bellows scored for New York at 3:23 of the first.
