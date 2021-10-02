Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bangor 55, Deering 0
Belfast Area 42, Maine Central Institute 7
Brewer 34, Mt. Blue 7
Cape Elizabeth 35, York 14
Cheverus 44, Mt. Ararat 32
Dirigo 16, Mountain Valley 6
Foxcroft Academy 49, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 21
Gorham 28, Massabesic 0
Houlton 44, Stearns 20
Kennebunk 13, South Portland 12
Lake Region 48, Yarmouth 12
Lawrence 33, Falmouth 12
Maranacook Community 38, Boothbay Region 0
Medomak Valley 18, Hermon 7
Noble 44, Biddeford 0
Oceanside (Coop) 12, Nokomis Regional 0
Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6
Old Town 58, Hampden Academy 32
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 49, Edward Little 0
Portland 28, Marshwood 14
Sanford 27, Lewiston 24
Scarborough 21, Cony 14
Skowhegan Area 61, Brunswick 14
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 50, Gray-New Gloucester 16
Thornton Academy 35, Bonny Eagle 14
Windham 43, Messalonskee 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op vs. Lisbon, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
