Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 55, Deering 0

Belfast Area 42, Maine Central Institute 7

Brewer 34, Mt. Blue 7

Cape Elizabeth 35, York 14

Cheverus 44, Mt. Ararat 32

Dirigo 16, Mountain Valley 6

Foxcroft Academy 49, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 21

Gorham 28, Massabesic 0

Houlton 44, Stearns 20

Kennebunk 13, South Portland 12

Lake Region 48, Yarmouth 12

Lawrence 33, Falmouth 12

Maranacook Community 38, Boothbay Region 0

Medomak Valley 18, Hermon 7

Noble 44, Biddeford 0

Oceanside (Coop) 12, Nokomis Regional 0

Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6

Old Town 58, Hampden Academy 32

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 49, Edward Little 0

Portland 28, Marshwood 14

Sanford 27, Lewiston 24

Scarborough 21, Cony 14

Skowhegan Area 61, Brunswick 14

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 50, Gray-New Gloucester 16

Thornton Academy 35, Bonny Eagle 14

Windham 43, Messalonskee 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op vs. Lisbon, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

