Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 42, Ashe County 36, OT
Andrews 31, Hayesville 7
Anson County 20, Cameron Union Pines 14
Apex 42, Green Level 27
Apex Middle Creek 57, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Asheville 6, Asheville Reynolds 5
Belmont Cramer 33, Gastonia Huss 8
Brevard 42, East Henderson 0
Broome, S.C. 46, Robbinsville 43
Burlington Cummings 59, Bartlett Yancey 36
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 37, Swannanoa Owen 7
Camden County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6
Canton Pisgah 20, Franklin 16
Carolina Pride 32, North Wake Christian 0
Cary Panther Creek 28, Friendship 14
Central Cabarrus 29, South Rowan 12
Central Davidson 46, Thomasville Ledford 34
Charlotte Berry Tech 24, Charlotte Harding 14
Charlotte Catholic 30, Mint Hill Rocky River 13
Charlotte Latin 24, Arden Christ School 14
Charlotte Myers Park 13, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7
Charlotte Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 7
Chocowinity Southside 58, Pamlico County 38
Claremont Bunker Hill 15, West Lincoln 7
Clayton 40, Southeast Raleigh 18
Clayton Cleveland 49, Fuquay-Varina 6
Clinton 44, Newton Grove Midway 35
Concord 27, China Grove Carson 7
Concord Cox Mill 16, Kannapolis Brown 3
Concord Robinson 66, Albemarle 0
Cornelius Hough 53, West Mecklenburg 0
Currituck County 42, Manteo 28
Davidson Community School 35, Winston-Salem Carver 12
Durham Riverside 20, Northern Durham 0
East Gaston 42, Mooresboro Jefferson 37
East Lincoln 45, West Iredell 0
Eastern Alamance 47, Burlington Williams 26
Eastern Guilford 40, Rockingham County 21
Eastern Randolph 32, Southwestern Randolph 14
Edenton Holmes 42, Pasquotank County 6
Elizabeth City Northeastern 28, Hertford County 6
Fairmont 20, East Bladen 8
Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, Cape Fear 0
Fayetteville Westover 33, Erwin Triton 27
Franklinton 14, Bunn 13
Gastonia Ashbrook 47, North Gaston 20
Goldsboro 12, Wilson Beddingfield 7
Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 28
Gray's Creek 48, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Greene Central 38, Ayden-Grifton 20
Greensboro Dudley 72, Greensboro Smith 6
Greensboro Grimsley 56, Western Guilford 0
Greensboro Page 34, Northwest Guilford 13
Greenville Rose 55, Jacksonville Northside 3
Havelock 55, Greenville Conley 12
Hendersonville 42, Forest City Chase 9
Hickory 43, Hickory St. Stephens 15
Hickory Grove Christian 18, Southlake Christian 8
Hickory Ridge 42, South Iredell 16
Holly Springs 21, Cary 6
Hope Mills South View 49, Lumberton 0
Jacksonville White Oak 36, Croatan 20
Jones County 49, Lejeune 0
Kings Mountain 28, Gastonia Forestview 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 14
Kinston 28, Southwest Onslow 21
Lake Norman 17, West Cabarrus 3
Lawndale Burns 42, Bessemer City 0
Lenoir Hibriten 42, Morganton Freedom 14
Lincolnton 27, Catawba Bandys 7
Louisburg 52, East Chapel Hill 0
Madison County 48, Rosman 0
Matthews Butler 52, East Mecklenburg 0
Matthews Weddington 49, Monroe Piedmont 0
Mayodan McMichael 51, Lexington 18
McDowell County 53, North Buncombe 13
Metrolina Christian Academy 42, Trinity Christian 6
Mitchell County 62, Valdese Draughn 14
Monroe Parkwood 39, Marshville Forest Hills 29
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 41, Christ the King High School 16
Morganton Patton 22, Cherryville 14
Mount Airy 43, Boonville Starmount 0
Mount Pleasant 44, South Stanly 0
Murphy 29, Cherokee 28
New Bern 75, South Central Pitt 0
North Brunswick 55, Topsail 22
North Davidson 51, Montgomery Central 7
North Edgecombe 25, Weldon 14
North Forsyth 54, High Point Andrews 24
North Johnston 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
North Lincoln 50, North Iredell 0
North Mecklenburg 17, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14
North Pitt 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
North Rowan 33, East Davidson 32, 2OT
North Stanly 49, Monroe Union Academy 0
Northampton County 46, Southeast Halifax 0
Northern Guilford 38, Southwest Guilford 13
Northern Nash 42, Roanoke Rapids 17
Oak Grove 50, Asheboro 14
Oxford Webb 26, Granville Central 6
Pfafftown Reagan 52, Davie County 14
Pinetown Northside 51, East Carteret 0
Pittsboro Northwood 21, Person 7
Polk County 48, R-S Central 28
Princeton 28, Eastern Wayne 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 37, Raleigh Enloe 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Raleigh Broughton 7
Raleigh Ravenscroft 21, High Point Christian Academy 14
Raleigh Sanderson 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 21
Raleigh Wake Christian 28, Salemburg Lakewood 27
Randleman 48, Trinity Wheatmore 6
Reidsville 38, Walkertown 8
Richmond County 47, Hoke County 14
Riverside Martin 26, Perquimans 14
Robert B. Glenn 22, West Forsyth 13
Rocky Mount 21, Nash Central 8
Rolesville 42, Raleigh Wakefield 21
Salisbury 64, South Davidson 0
Shelby 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Shelby Crest 27, Belmont South Point 26
Smithfield-Selma 42, Wilson Fike 14
South Columbus 29, Pender County 22
South Johnston 36, Pikeville Aycock 35
South Stokes 34, East Wilkes 28
Southeast Guilford 50, Jamestown Ragsdale 0
Southern Alamance 35, Chapel Hill 27
Southern Durham 36, South Granville 13
Southern Guilford 22, Winston-Salem Atkins 2
Southern Pines Pinecrest 47, Southern Lee 3
Spring Lake Overhills 46, Western Harnett 0
Statesville 56, Newton Foard 0
Surry Central 27, Elkin 14
Swansboro 6, Richlands 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, West Henderson 28
Tarboro 42, Gates County 8
Thomasville 67, West Davidson 6
Vance County 36, Carrboro 12
Wake Forest 40, Knightdale 18
Wake Forest Heritage 35, Raleigh Millbrook 17
Wallace-Rose Hill 69, North Lenoir 6
Warsaw Kenan 54, South Lenoir 26
Washington 62, Farmville Central 6
Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 16
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 16, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14
Waynesville Tuscola 37, North Henderson 0
Wendell Corinth Holders 42, South Garner 32
West Brunswick 48, Wilmington Laney 35
West Carteret 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 8
West Charlotte 55, Huntersville Hopewell 19
West Columbus 49, Rocky Point Trask 0
West Johnston 33, East Wake 20
West Rowan 41, Northwest Cabarrus 6
West Stokes 20, Eden Morehead 14
Whiteville 62, East Columbus 0
Wilmington Hoggard 31, South Brunswick 0
Wilson Hunt 56, Southern Wayne 0
Winston-Salem Prep 42, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 14
Winston-Salem Reynolds 49, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Forsyth vs. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor, ppd.
North Moore vs. Siler City Jordan-Matthews, ccd.
Scotland vs. Cameron Union Pines, ccd.
St. Pauls vs. Clinton, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
