Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 41, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 19

Adrian Madison 54, Morenci 14

Allen Park 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6

Allendale 43, Holland Christian 6

Alma 28, Essexville Garber 27, OT

Alpena 10, Gaylord 7

Ann Arbor Huron 28, Dexter 21

Armada 43, Imlay City 0

Athens 52, Bellevue 28

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24

Bad Axe 37, Reese 7

Bark River-Harris 36, Manistique 15

Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Jackson Lumen Christi 14

Battle Creek Lakeview 34, Kalamazoo Central 20

Battle Creek St. Philip 24, Burr Oak 6

Bay City Western 54, Midland 8

Beal City def. Leroy Pine River, forfeit

Bedford 22, Monroe 16

Belleville 78, Wayne Memorial 0

Benton Harbor 35, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26

Berkley 34, Auburn Hills Avondale 19

Berrien Springs 48, Buchanan 12

Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8

Birmingham Brother Rice 43, St. Mary's Prep 25

Blanchard Montabella 60, Farwell 12

Bloomfield Hills 31, Troy Athens 14

Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 16

Breckenridge 54, St. Charles 0

Bridgman 68, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 0

Bridgman 68, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 0

Brimley def. Cedarville, forfeit

Britton-Deerfield 68, Webberville 0

Brownstown Woodhaven 44, Trenton 12

Burton Bentley 35, Flint Southwestern 30

Byron Center 14, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0

Caledonia 45, Holland West Ottawa 22

Calumet 21, Iron Mountain 6

Canton 35, Brighton 32

Carleton Airport 49, Monroe Jefferson 28

Caro 54, Vassar 30

Carson City-Crystal 41, Detroit Cody 0

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 48, Ashley 28

Cass City 20, Harbor Beach 13

Cedar Springs 44, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 10

Centreville 28, Cassopolis 0

Charlevoix 14, East Jordan 6

Charlotte 28, Lansing Sexton 27

Chelsea 49, Ypsilanti 13

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 3

Clawson 42, Warren Lincoln 0

Clinton 63, Blissfield 6

Clinton Township Clintondale 24, Marysville 21

Coloma 49, Allegan 49

Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 0

Comstock Park 35, Belding 34, OT

Constantine 42, Watervliet 28

Corunna 55, Clio 6

Croswell-Lexington 41, Almont 7

Crystal Falls Forest Park 69, Rapid River 32

Davison 62, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0

DeWitt 65, Okemos 0

Dearborn 13, Livonia Stevenson 7

Dearborn Fordson 35, Westland John Glenn 14

Decatur 34, Comstock 16

Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Country Day 41, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14

Detroit Denby 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8

Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit East English 0

Detroit U-D Jesuit 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7

Dundee 43, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0

Durand 42, Chesaning 0

East Lansing 49, Lansing Waverly 14

Eastpointe East Detroit 28, Grosse Pointe North 0

Edwardsburg 57, Paw Paw 14

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 14, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Evart 40, McBain 12

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 32, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 7

Farmington 33, Royal Oak 6

Flint Beecher 52, New Standard 6

Flint Hamady 52, Burton Bendle 20

Flint Kearsley 40, Fenton 38

Flushing 44, Holly 12

Fowler 41, Potterville 0

Frankenmuth 59, Bridgeport 0

Frankfort 28, Maple City Glen Lake 22

Fraser 49, Sterling Heights 26

Freeland 48, Bay City John Glenn 14

Fruitport 37, Hamilton 21

Garden City 30, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20

Gibraltar Carlson 39, Southgate Anderson 0

Gladstone 34, Elk Rapids 0

Gladwin 73, Shepherd 0

Gobles def. Bangor, forfeit

Goodrich 48, Ortonville Brandon 21

Grand Blanc 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6

Grand Ledge 15, Mattawan 10

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Wayland Union 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Christian 28, OT

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 48, Concord 26

Grand Rapids Northview 42, Greenville 0

Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 12

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Coopersville 24

Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7

Grant 12, Newaygo 7

Grayling 36, Sault Ste Marie 32

Hanover-Horton 51, East Jackson 6

Harrison 40, Sanford-Meridian 16

Hartland 29, Howell 7

Hastings 52, Battle Creek Pennfield 6

Hemlock 40, Midland Bullock Creek 26

Hillman 56, Onaway 14

Holt 38, Lansing Everett 2

Homer 53, Bronson 13

Hopkins 64, Grandville Calvin Christian 26

Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit

Howard City Tri-County 20, Fremont 12

Hudson 36, Onsted 0

Hudsonville 42, East Kentwood 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 54, Spring Lake 21

Ida 36, Hillsdale 17

Ionia 43, Eaton Rapids 14

Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0

Ithaca 58, St. Louis 13

Jackson 44, Tecumseh 41

Jonesville 34, Reading 8

Kalamazoo Hackett 71, Parchment 20

Kalamazoo United 71, Parchment 20

Kelloggsville 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24

Kent City 50, Holton 38

Kingsley 34, Cheboygan 0

Laingsburg 35, Dansville 12

Lake City 28, Houghton Lake 20

Lake Fenton 45, Owosso 7

Lake Odessa Lakewood 41, Stockbridge 14

Lake Orion 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7

Lansing Catholic 31, Portland 29

Lapeer 54, Flint Powers 0

Lenawee Christian 28, Climax-Scotts 12

Leslie 32, Perry 14

Livonia Churchill 42, Livonia Franklin 14

Livonia Clarenceville 35, Taylor 6

Lowell 24, East Grand Rapids 7

Lutheran Westland 27, Ecorse 26

Luxemburg-Casco, Wis. 35, Kingsford 6

Macomb Dakota 38, Grosse Pointe South 28

Macomb Lutheran North 20, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 3

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 33, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 33, Gabriel Richard Catholic 28

Marine City 55, Hazel Park 12

Marlette 63, Memphis 20

Marquette 40, Clare 39

Marshall 49, Jackson Northwest 14

Martin def. Eau Claire, forfeit

Mason 35, St. Johns 0

Mayville 72, Merritt Academy 40

Melvindale 13, Romulus 12

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 13, Summit Academy North 12

Menominee 46, Escanaba 20

Merrill 28, Fulton-Middleton 26

Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit

Michigan Center 18, Manchester 13

Midland Dow 34, Saginaw Heritage 21

Milford 18, Waterford Mott 14

Millington 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6

Mio-Au Sable 49, Atlanta 32

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35, Flat Rock 0

Montague 70, Shelby 0

Montrose def. Mount Morris, forfeit

Morrice 65, Burton Atherton 0

Mount Pleasant 37, Bay City Central 6

Munising 28, Rudyard 16

Muskegon 58, Holland 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 52, Muskegon Heights 20

Muskegon Mona Shores 57, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 15

Napoleon 15, Grass Lake 0

Negaunee 42, L'Anse 0

New Boston Huron 39, Grosse Ile 7

New Lothrop 66, Ovid-Elsie 24

Newberry 58, Eben Junction Superior Central 0

North Branch 49, Algonac 22

North Central 67, North Dickinson 0

Northville 38, Salem 23

Novi 35, Plymouth 7

Oak Park 20, Birmingham Seaholm 6

Oakridge High School 32, North Muskegon 27

Ontonagon 28, Norway 20

Oscoda 26, Harbor Springs 8

Oxford 49, Southfield A&T 42

Parma Western 13, Coldwater 7

Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Olivet 14

Pinckney 31, Adrian 0

Plainwell 14, Niles 2

Pontiac ND 44, Erie-Mason 8

Port Huron 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 21

Port Huron Northern 27, L'Anse Creuse 14

Portage Central 36, St. Joseph 30, OT

Posen 60, Charlton Heston 12

Ravenna 41, Hart 14

Redford Union def. Redford Thurston, forfeit

Reed City 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 15

Richland Gull Lake 35, Otsego 0

Richmond 21, Yale 0

River Rouge 56, Portage Northern 3

Riverview 42, Milan 29

Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22

Rochester Adams 28, North Farmington 21, OT

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Rockford 52, Jenison 17

Rogers City 30, Lincoln-Alcona 24

Romeo 27, Utica Eisenhower 7

Roscommon 36, Manton 30

Roseville 74, Warren Woods Tower 6

Royal Oak Shrine 28, Waterford Our Lady 0

Saginaw Nouvel def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit

Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Birch Run 32

Saline 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Sand Creek 46, Petersburg Summerfield 8

Sandusky 20, Harbor Beach 13

Saranac 33, Bath 7

Saugatuck 47, Coleman 6

South Haven 24, Niles Brandywine 22

South Lyon 38, Waterford Kettering 0

South Lyon East 42, Walled Lake Central 7

Sparta 29, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14

Springport 69, Quincy 56

St. Clair Shores South Lake def. New Haven, forfeit

St. Clair def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

St. Ignace LaSalle 30, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14

Standish-Sterling 21, Carrollton 14

Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 32

Stevensville Lakeshore 21, Battle Creek Central 13

Sturgis 48, Dowagiac Union 0

Suttons Bay 56, Central Lake 6

Swartz Creek 13, Linden 10

Tekonsha 48, North Adams-Jerome 22

Traverse City Central 24, Cadillac 0

Troy def. Pontiac, forfeit

Ubly 34, Sandusky 6

Vermontville Maple Valley 36, New Buffalo 14

Waldron 59, Litchfield 6

Walled Lake Western 47, Ferndale 6

Warren De La Salle 17, Detroit Catholic Central 7

Warren Mott 28, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 3

West Bloomfield 34, Clarkston 27

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19, Benzie Central 13

Westwood 34, Hancock 6

White Cloud 28, Lakeview 14

White Lake Lakeland 27, Walled Lake Northern 14

Whiteford 54, Pittsford 0

Whitehall 49, Ludington 0

Whitmore Lake 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6

Williamston 21, Haslett 14

Wyandotte Roosevelt 56, Lincoln Park 14

Ypsilanti Lincoln 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 28

Zeeland East 38, Grand Rapids Union 6

Zeeland West 74, Wyoming 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service