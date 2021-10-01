Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-109, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (8-12, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -105, Rockies -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Diamondbacks Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 30-48 in home games in 2020. The Arizona offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Rockies have gone 25-52 away from home. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-4. Taylor Widener notched his second victory and Daulton Varsho went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Arizona. Jon Gray registered his 10th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 131 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .479.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .262 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).