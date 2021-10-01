Chicago visits Toronto FC, aims to break 3-game road slide

Chicago Fire (7-15-6) vs. Toronto FC (5-15-7)

Toronto; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +108, Chicago +230, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Toronto FC looking to avoid its fourth straight road loss.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 7-2-3 at home a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Jordan Perruzza (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured).

Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).