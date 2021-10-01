Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 70, The Dalles 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
