Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Billings Senior 31, Bozeman 28
Frenchtown 38, Kellogg, Idaho 23
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Billings Senior 31, Bozeman 28
Frenchtown 38, Kellogg, Idaho 23
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and the Atlanta Braves won their fourth straight NL East title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory Thursday night.
After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues but bolstered by a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments