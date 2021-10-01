Yankees INF LeMahieu leaves game with sore right hip

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu misses the catch on a pop foul by Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu left a game Thursday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of right hip soreness.

LeMahieu went 0 for 3 with a strikeout before being replaced. Gio Urshela moved from shortstop to third base and Tyler Wade went to short.

LeMahieu missed last Saturday’s game at Boston with what manager Aaron Boone called lingering hip and groin soreness. LeMahieu said he had an MRI.

LeMahieu is batting .268 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs in 150 games. He signed a six-year, $90-million contract to remain with the Yankees last offseason.

Earlier Thursday, New York put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sore left knee. Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit broke for first on a wild strike three even though there was a runner on first and fewer than two outs.

“He woke up pretty stiff today and he’s limping around pretty good,” Boone said. “We think it’s kind of a bone bruise that can be a result of the surgery. That’s kind of been on and off for him.”

Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year’s 60-game season.

Boone said tests Wednesday night showed no fracture to the left forearm of outfielder Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Gallo was not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale in Toronto but was available off the bench.