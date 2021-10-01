Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine Military 59, Burke County 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hapeville vs. Marist, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
