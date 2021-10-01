Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine Military 59, Burke County 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hapeville vs. Marist, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

