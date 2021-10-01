San Jose Earthquakes visit the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

San Jose Earthquakes (8-10-9) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-8-10)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the San Jose Earthquakes in a conference matchup.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 18 assists.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-1 in road games. San Jose scored 44 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Florian Jungwirth (injured).

San Jose: Shea Salinas (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Tanner Beason (injured).