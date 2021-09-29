Sports

NBA changes procedures for late-game review of out of bounds

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach's challenge, rather than referees.

The NBA's Board of Governors approved the change Wednesday on a one-year trial basis.

Under the previous rule, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling within the final two minutes. The change allows coaches to challenge an out-of-bounds ruling at any point in the game.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Rollout of sports betting in Connecticut to begin Thursday

September 29, 2021 8:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service