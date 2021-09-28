Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Hill City def. Philip, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Edgemont Triangular=

Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

