Sports

Putintseva, Mladenovic win 1st-round matches at Astana Open

The Associated Press

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan

Yulia Putintseva and Kristina Mladenovic were among the winners in the first-round matches on a day of few surprises at the Astana Open on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Putintseva started her bid to win the WTA's only event in her home nation of Kazakhstan with little fuss as she beat Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-1, 6-2. She will meet Vera Lapko in the second round.

Seeded third, French player Mladenovic had a tougher time as she needed nearly three hours to defeat local wild card Anna Danilina 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4. She's up against Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

The only one of the six seeded players in action to lose was fourth-seeded Greet Minnen, beaten 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 by Kaja Juvan.

Ana Konjuh beat Urszula Radwanska 7-6 (6), 6-1, Rebecca Peterson won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 against Stefanie Voegele and Clara Burel was leading 5-2 in the first set when her opponent Mandy Minella retired.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Andy Murray beats Denis Kudla in 1st round of San Diego Open

September 29, 2021 12:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service