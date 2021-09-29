Buehler expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (78-78, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 193 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (14-4, 2.58 ERA, .97 WHIP, 196 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -185, Padres +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 52-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Trea Turner with a mark of .369.

The Padres are 33-42 in road games. San Diego is slugging .401 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .617.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Max Scherzer secured his 14th victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Dinelson Lamet registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 62 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .617.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 2-8, .264 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).