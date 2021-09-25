Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fairview 41, Sayre 7

Oklahoma School for the Deaf 61, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Orioles’ late offense backs collective pitching effort in 3-2 win over Rangers

Updated September 25, 2021 10:58 PM

Sports

Baker helps NC A&T roll to 37-14 victory over NC Central

September 25, 2021 10:56 PM

Sports

Buffalo shut out in 2nd half, still beats Old Dominion 35-34

September 25, 2021 10:56 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 10:54 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service