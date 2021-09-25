Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Riverview 35, Salem 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Riverview 35, Salem 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
A throttle problem creating a crash hazard caused Polaris to recall 13,990 Phoenix 200 ATVs from model years 2011 through 2021 in the United States and Canada.
The exact issue, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The throttle speed control stop can break and become stuck, posing a crash hazard.”KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments