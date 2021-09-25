Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Barnesville def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-13

Belle Plaine def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-22

Caledonia def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5

Canby def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-23

Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-15, 25-9

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Menahga

Jackson County Central def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 25-20

Legacy Christian def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10

Legacy Christian def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9

Legacy Christian def. Mabel-Canton, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13

MACCRAY def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Cleveland, 25-17, 27-25

Mabel-Canton def. Henning, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9

Maple Lake def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11

Mayer-Lutheran def. Henning, 25-14, 25-13

Mayer-Lutheran def. Minneota, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12

Mayer-Lutheran def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-11, 25-10

Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Minneota def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25-9, 25-13

Minneota def. Canby, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11

Mounds Park Academy def. Winona Cotter, 25-7, 25-13

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Kittson County Central, 25-14, 25-18

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Pequot Lakes

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fosston, 25-10, 26-24

Watertown-Mayer def. Belle Plaine

Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-20

Apple Valley Invite=

11th Place=

Stillwater def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-13

13th Place=

Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14

15th Place=

Bloomington Jefferson def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-16

Championship=

Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9

Consolation=

Champlin Park def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 26-24

East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-18

Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 27-25, 15-6

Marshall def. Chaska, 25-15, 25-17

Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-15

Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-12

Fifth Place=

Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 25-22

Ninth Place=

Northfield def. East Ridge, 17-25, 27-25, 15-8

Semifinal=

Eden Prairie def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Chaska def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place=

Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-13

Hastings Invitational=

Albany def. St. Paul Central, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Albany, 25-20, 25-17

Parkers Prairie Invite=

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. West Central

New London-Spicer def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-16, 21-25

West Central def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-17, 25-21

West Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-17

Sibley East Invite=

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-12, 25-13

Championship=

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-6

Consolation Bracket=

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

Pool A=

Chisago Lakes def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-23, 14-25, 15-8

Sibley East def. Chisago Lakes, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8

Sibley East def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-20

Pool B=

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. G-F-W, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8

Nicollet def. G-F-W, 25-15, 25-10

Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. G-F-W, 25-12, 25-13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18

Semifinal=

Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10

United South Central Tournament=

Championship=

New Richland-H-E-G def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 30-28, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Albert Lea def. Maple River, 29-27, 25-20

Navy Pool=

Albert Lea def. Blue Earth Area, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8

Albert Lea def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11

New Richland-H-E-G def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-16

New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-15

United South Central def. Albert Lea, 25-13, 22-25, 15-8

United South Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-22

Red Pool=

Maple River def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-21

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-19

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Blooming Prairie, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Maple River, 25-18, 25-22

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10

Seventh Place=

Blooming Prairie def. Blue Earth Area, 25-16, 25-14

Third Place=

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. United South Central, 25-16, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

