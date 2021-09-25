Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Barnesville def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-13
Belle Plaine def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-22
Caledonia def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5
Canby def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-23
Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-15, 25-9
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Menahga
Jackson County Central def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 25-20
Legacy Christian def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10
Legacy Christian def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9
Legacy Christian def. Mabel-Canton, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13
MACCRAY def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Cleveland, 25-17, 27-25
Mabel-Canton def. Henning, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9
Maple Lake def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11
Mayer-Lutheran def. Henning, 25-14, 25-13
Mayer-Lutheran def. Minneota, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12
Mayer-Lutheran def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-11, 25-10
Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Minneota def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25-9, 25-13
Minneota def. Canby, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11
Mounds Park Academy def. Winona Cotter, 25-7, 25-13
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Kittson County Central, 25-14, 25-18
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Pequot Lakes
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fosston, 25-10, 26-24
Watertown-Mayer def. Belle Plaine
Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-20
Apple Valley Invite=
11th Place=
Stillwater def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-13
13th Place=
Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14
15th Place=
Bloomington Jefferson def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-16
Championship=
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9
Consolation=
Champlin Park def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 26-24
East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-18
Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 27-25, 15-6
Marshall def. Chaska, 25-15, 25-17
Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-15
Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-12
Fifth Place=
Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 25-22
Ninth Place=
Northfield def. East Ridge, 17-25, 27-25, 15-8
Semifinal=
Eden Prairie def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Chaska def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place=
Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-13
Hastings Invitational=
Albany def. St. Paul Central, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Albany, 25-20, 25-17
Parkers Prairie Invite=
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. West Central
New London-Spicer def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-16, 21-25
West Central def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-17, 25-21
West Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-17
Sibley East Invite=
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-12, 25-13
Championship=
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-6
Consolation Bracket=
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12
Pool A=
Chisago Lakes def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-23, 14-25, 15-8
Sibley East def. Chisago Lakes, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8
Sibley East def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-20
Pool B=
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. G-F-W, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8
Nicollet def. G-F-W, 25-15, 25-10
Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. G-F-W, 25-12, 25-13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18
Semifinal=
Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10
United South Central Tournament=
Championship=
New Richland-H-E-G def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 30-28, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Albert Lea def. Maple River, 29-27, 25-20
Navy Pool=
Albert Lea def. Blue Earth Area, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8
Albert Lea def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11
New Richland-H-E-G def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-16
New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-15
United South Central def. Albert Lea, 25-13, 22-25, 15-8
United South Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-22
Red Pool=
Maple River def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-21
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-19
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Blooming Prairie, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Maple River, 25-18, 25-22
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10
Seventh Place=
Blooming Prairie def. Blue Earth Area, 25-16, 25-14
Third Place=
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. United South Central, 25-16, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
