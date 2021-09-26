Sports

Chargers DL Justin Jones out of lineup for 2nd straight game

The Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif.

Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his second straight game after being downgraded to out for Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones suffered a calf injury in Los Angeles' 20-16 win over Washington on Sept. 12 and has not practiced the last two weeks. Christian Covington is expected to get the start in Jones' place.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa is questionable and remains a gametime decision due to ankle and toe injuries.

The Chargers also announced they have activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad.

