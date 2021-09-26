Sports

Steelers rule LB T.J. Watt out against Cincinnati

The Associated Press

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt waits for a drill to begin during the NFL football team's practice Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt waits for a drill to begin during the NFL football team's practice Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Matt Freed AP
PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't play against Cincinnati after all.

The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday's visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend's 26-17 loss to Las Vegas. He was limited in practice this week but said Friday he was hoping to play.

Watt's absence means the Steelers (1-1) will be without both of their starting outside linebackers on Sunday. Alex Highsmith was already ruled out due to a groin injury.

Veteran Melvin Ingram, who signed on the eve of training camp, and Jamir Jones will be the starters when Pittsburgh looks to beat the Bengals for the 15th time in their last 17 meetings.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final

September 26, 2021 12:43 AM

Sports

French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

September 26, 2021 12:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service