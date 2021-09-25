Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 30, Burns 8

Buffalo 38, Rawlins 6

Casper Kelly Walsh 34, Laramie 24

Cheyenne Central 38, Cheyenne South 0

Cheyenne East 24, Sheridan 21

Cody 38, Powell 14

Cokeville 36, Pinedale 0

Douglas 49, Riverton 0

Evanston 27, Green River 7

Jackson Hole 28, Star Valley 22

Kemmerer 21, Mountain View 20

Lovell 51, Thermopolis 15

Lusk 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36

Meeteetse 74, Burlington 68

Newcastle 20, Tongue River 17, OT

Pine Bluffs 52, Southeast 19

Rock Springs 17, Casper Natrona 14

Rocky Mountain 35, Greybull 20

Thunder Basin 61, Campbell County 15

Torrington 24, Upton-Sundance 14

Wheatland 41, Glenrock 6

Worland 24, Lander 17

Wright 21, Moorcroft 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports

September 25, 2021

September 25, 2021 12:02 PM
