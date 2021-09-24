Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bottineau 20, St. John 6
Dickinson 33, Watford City 14
Fargo North 42, Grand Forks Red River 8
Fargo Shanley 33, Jamestown 13
Hettinger/Scranton 44, Beach 20
Hillsboro/Central Valley 41, Carrington 0
May-Port CG 50, Larimore 18
Midway-Minto 61, Mandaree 0
Minot 31, Williston 0
New Salem-Almont 48, Richardton-Taylor 12
Sheyenne 36, Bismarck Legacy 7
South Border 28, Napoleon/G-S 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
