Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon, Va. 34, Tennessee 14

Bartlett 26, White Station 0

Baylor 51, Ooltewah 0

Blackman 59, Antioch 8

Bolivar Central 14, Craigmont 12

Boyd Buchanan 53, Columbia Academy 20

Brainerd 36, Austin-East 0

Brentwood 31, Hillsboro 7

Briarcrest 42, Harding Academy, Ark. 27

Brighton 38, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 34

CAK 31, Chattanooga Christian 0

CBHS 48, PURE 20

CPA 42, Cane Ridge 10

Campbell County 35, Kingston 0

Cascade 33, Community 14

Centennial 41, Dickson County 7

Chattanooga Central 20, Clinton 15

Cheatham County 30, Whites Creek 14

Chester County 20, Obion County 13

Clarksville 38, Clarksville NE 19

Clarksville Academy 54, Fayette Academy 14

Clay County 21, Westmoreland 14

Cleveland 38, Walker Valley 0

Cloudland 52, Cosby 18

Coffee County 49, Spring Hill 7

Collierville 28, Whitehaven 6

Columbia 35, Mt. Pleasant 14

Copper Basin 46, Tellico Plains 8

Cordova 46, Arlington 38

Cornersville 22, Eagleville 7

Cumberland County 24, Polk County 10

Cumberland Gap 38, Lynn Camp, Ky. 6

David Crockett 28, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 14

DeKalb County 49, Cannon County 7

Dresden 62, South Fulton 0

ECS 56, Booker T. Washington 0

East Hickman 41, Houston County 28

East Robertson 27, Jo Byrns 0

Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7

Ensworth def. St. Benedict, forfeit

Fairley 24, Oakhaven 6

Fairview 33, White House-Heritage 14

Farragut 28, South Doyle 21

Father Ryan 38, Bowling Green, Ky. 14

Fayette Ware 49, Bolton 12

Fayetteville 54, Collinwood 0

Franklin 28, McGavock 12

Franklin County 34, Grundy County 0

Franklin Road Academy 41, St. George's 14

Friendship Christian 38, Maplewood 6

Gallatin 28, Cookeville 12

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Coosa Christian, Ala. 7

Germantown 25, Houston 21

Gleason 28, Greenfield 0

Gordonsville 21, Coalfield 0

Grace Christian - Franklin 47, Bell Buckle 10

Grainger 14, Union County 12

Green Hill 56, White County 27

Greenbrier 36, Hillwood 0

Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Hardin County 45, McNairy Central 0

Harding Academy 36, Halls 0

Harpeth 24, McEwen 22

Haywood County 43, Melrose 20

Henry County 10, South Gibson 0

Hickman County 48, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 8

Hixson 12, Howard 0

Huntingdon 63, Milan 33

Huntland 42, Lookout Valley 0

Independence 40, East Nashville Literature 18

Jackson County 21, Livingston Academy 0

Jackson North Side 48, Liberty Magnet 0

Jellico 45, Sunbright 16

Karns 48, Knoxville Carter 25

Kirby 28, Crockett County 20

Knoxville Central 41, Knoxville Hardin Valley 21

Knoxville Fulton 15, Bearden 10

Kossuth, Miss. 41, Adamsville 14

Lausanne Collegiate 52, Humboldt 0

Lawrence County 62, Glencliff 0

Lebanon 42, Lincoln County 13

Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 55, Rossville Christian 20

Lewis County 21, Loretto 20

Lexington 56, Westwood 8

Loudon 34, Greenback 12

MBA 21, Brentwood Academy 0

MUS 41, Ridgeway 7

Macon County 24, Portland 21

Marion County 42, Forrest 15

Maryville 41, Science Hill 17

McKenzie 54, West Carroll 7

McMinn County 30, East Hamilton 29

Meigs County 61, McMinn Central 0

Memphis Central 55, Southwind 6

Memphis East 38, Sheffield 6

Memphis Overton 28, Kingsbury 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 9

Monterey 48, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 24

Montgomery Central 14, Creek Wood 7

Moore County 26, Wayne County 13

Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0

Mt. Juliet 14, Wilson Central 7

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 14, Grace Baptist 7

Munford 51, Dyer County 25

Myrtle, Miss. 42, Middleton 0

Nashville Christian 42, Davidson Academy 27

Nashville Overton 35, Clarksville NW 7

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 49, Millington 20

Notre Dame 7, Grace Christian 6

Oneida 19, Northview Academy 0

Page def. Giles County, forfeit

Peabody 30, Lake County 6

Pigeon Forge 35, Scott County 6

Pope John Paul II 59, BGA 35

Powell 14, Knoxville Halls 7

Ravenwood 35, Hendersonville 28

Rhea County 35, Red Bank 21

Riverdale 17, Smyrna 3

Riverside 41, Camden Central 8

Robbinsville, N.C. 35, Lenoir City 19

Rockvale 33, Nolensville 15

Rockwood 63, Harriman 26

Sale Creek 49, Oakdale 13

Scotts Hill 21, Perry County 6

Sequatchie County 31, Bledsoe County 29

Sevier County 28, William Blount 21

Seymour 27, Heritage 12

Shelbyville 47, Kenwood 14

Siegel 42, Warren County 12

Signal Mountain 21, East Ridge 7

Silverdale Baptist Academy 48, DCA 28

South Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 12

South Pittsburg 21, North Jackson, Ala. 20

Springfield 14, Rossview 7

Station Camp 35, West Creek 7

Stewarts Creek 35, LaVergne 13

Stone Memorial 29, York Institute 0

Stratford 14, Hunters Lane 12

Summertown def. Zion Christian Academy, forfeit

Summit 39, Beech 7

Sweetwater 50, Sequoyah 7

Thomas Walker, Va. 36, Claiborne County 6

Trinity Christian Academy 30, Rosemark Academy 27

Trousdale County 34, Smith County 16

Tullahoma 24, Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21

Tyner Academy 36, Soddy Daisy 14

Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6

Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28

Union City 42, Ripley 41

University-Jackson 56, Jackson Christian 17

Upperman 16, Watertown 8

Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0

Waverly Central 53, Stewart County 33

West Greene 27, North Greene 0

West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9

Westview 35, Jackson South Side 0

White House 42, Sycamore 0

Whitwell 58, Red Boiling Springs 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

King's Academy vs. Swain County, N.C., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

